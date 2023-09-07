Thursday, September 7th, 2023
Bee not seen in the St. Louis Region in more than a century photographed in Belleville, Ill.

This photo of a Lemon Cuckoo bumble bee has scientists around the world buzzing as to why it was photographed in a backyard garden in Belleville, Ill. (Photo courtesy of Ned Siegel/Webster University)
The bee world is suddenly abuzz with excitement following a Belleville, Ill., resident’s unique find. According to a release by Webster University in St. Louis, Ned Siegel, a  volunteer for the Shutterbee Citizen Science Project, captured a photograph of the rare Lemon Cuckoo bumble bee (Bombus citrinus)  in his home garden. This created a wave of excitement among biologists worldwide because the Lemon Cuckoo is primarily found in the Northeast United States. Historical records indicate that the last time a Lemon Cuckoo was positively identified in the St. Louis Region may have been before the Civil War.
This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com.

