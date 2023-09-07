Bee not seen in the St. Louis Region in more than a century photographed in Belleville, Ill.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The bee world is suddenly abuzz with excitement following a Belleville, Ill., resident’s unique find. According to a release by Webster University in St. Louis, Ned Siegel, a volunteer for the Shutterbee Citizen Science Project, captured a photograph of the rare Lemon Cuckoo bumble bee (Bombus citrinus) in his home garden. This created a wave of excitement among biologists worldwide because the Lemon Cuckoo is primarily found in the Northeast United States. Historical records indicate that the last time a Lemon Cuckoo was positively identified in the St. Louis Region may have been before the Civil War.