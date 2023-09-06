Kids learn trout fishing, habitat work at Wisconsin’s Trout Unlimited camp

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Harlon Meade’s 16 birthdays belie the fact he’s already a seasoned trout fisherman. The Antigo High School senior was one of about 20 kids at Trout Unlimited’s annual youth camp Aug. 17-20 in Waupaca and Waushara counties in Wisconsin. Linn Beck, president of TU’s Central Wisconsin Chapter, helped organize this year’s event at Pine Lake Camp near Waupaca.