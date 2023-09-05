Commentary: Record number of moose killed on Upper Peninsula roads in 2022

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Even though the Michigan DNR estimates that moose numbers in the western Upper Peninsula have remained statistically unchanged since 2019, the number of moose that ended up as road kill reached the highest ever in 2022, according to DNR Wildlife Research Specialist Tyler Petroelje. “In 2022, there were 20 reports of moose vehicle collisions,” he wrote in an email. “Prior to 2022, the previous high number of moose-vehicle collisions occurred in 2012 when 18 incidents were reported to DNR employees.”