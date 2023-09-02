Illinois’ ‘Annie Oakley Fall Classic’ a showcase for women shooters

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When shooters gather upstate later this month for the inaugural “Annie Oakley Fall Classic,” there will be one unusual aspect to take note of. The field will be 100% female. It should not be all that unusual, Robin Sheehan, founder and president of the Annie Oakley Shooters of Northern Illinois (AOSNI), said, throwing in a “we can do better.” The Fall Classic is set for Sept. 24 at Northbrook Sports Club in Hainesville, Ill. Sheehan said reasons why women are under-represented at shooting ranges and competitive shooting events vary, but there is no reason to dwell on them.