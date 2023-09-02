Here’s what to do now to be ready for Ohio’s fall steelhead action

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Are you ready for your first steelhead trip of the season? It is easy to forget important gear. Just as bad is arriving to find waders that leak or boots coming undone. You may find broken tackle or things not where you expected to them, if you have them on you at all. Valuable time is lost tackle hunting in the nearest store(s), which may not carry what you need. Many of the common problems on long distance trips can be avoided. Planning is an investment.