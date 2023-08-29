West Okoboji bluegills are on the move: Here’s how to stay on the bite

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It seems to happen every year about the time the Iowa State Fair comes around. The bluegill bite, which has been so consistent for the past couple of months on West Okoboji, always seems to change. From mid-August until mid-to-late-September, the bluegills are deep and on the move. Here's how to stay on them.