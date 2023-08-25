Ohio loses a pair of fishing legends in “Bud” Gehring, Elmer Heyob

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Within the past month, the angling community lost a couple of well-known Ohio outdoorsmen. While each were avid and successful deer hunters too, they were both more widely known for their fishing knowledge and skills that they shared with thousands of anglers from Ohio and beyond. “Bud” Gehring, age 82, passed away on July 30 in Port Clinton as he was about to head out for a day of yellow perch fishing on Lake Erie. Elmer Heyob, age 67, known by many statewide as “Mr. Muskie,” succumbed to cancer while in hospice care on Aug. 8.