Michigan DNR takes ‘holistic’ approach to pike, muskie management

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has refined when and where to apply more restrictive pike regulations, and it has improved brood stock for muskellunge stocking, officials recently told the Natural Resources Commission. DNR biologists Matt Diana and Jan-Michael Hessenauer presented an update on progress with the DNR’s management plans for pike and muskie last month, with a focus on how the plans are leading to more data-driven decisions.