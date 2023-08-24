Crappies, catfish and bass good options on Hawthorn Lake in Iowa’s Mahaska County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Hawthorn Lake in Iowa's Mahaska County is a 182-acre body of water that has angling options that range from panfish to muskies. The Aug. 24, 2023 DNR fishing report notes that anglers are having some success catching black crappies, channel catfish and largemouth bass right now.