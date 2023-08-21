State acquires land for hunting, fishing uses in Iowa

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Iowa Natural Resources Commission approved the acquisition of one large parcel as well as a smaller parcel of land at their regularly scheduled meeting last Thursday at the Wallace Building in Des Moines. The group also approved a land exchange and purchased easements for two additional parcels, including one that will allow increased access to a popular northeast Iowa stream for trout anglers.