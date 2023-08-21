Pennsylvania’s Lake Wallenpaupack yields 40-inch inland striped bass

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Darren Maria admits he’s not a trophy angler, but rather more of a catch-and-fillet type of fisherman. But a fish he hooked into last October at Pennsylvania's Lake Wallenpaupack changed his angling approach. In this case, the big fish turned Maria into a catch-and-mount angler. The Factoryville, Pa., resident landed a 42-inch, 33.85-pound inland striped bass on Oct. 26, 2022, good enough to earn a Trophy Fish Angler Award from the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission.