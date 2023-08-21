Monday, August 21st, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Monday, August 21st, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Iowa’s 2023 Okoboji Blue Water Festival hits a home run

Thousands of people attend Iowa's Okoboji Blue Water Festival. This late afternoon aerial photo from 2022 above the shores of West Lake Okoboji shows visitors getting ready for the evening concert. (Photo by David Thoreson)
Against the backdrop of the beautiful waters of Iowa's West Lake Okoboji with a bright sunny sky and a gentle breeze, the 8th annual Okoboji Blue Water Festival held on Aug. 12 at Preservation Plaza continued to provide the public with both a celebration of clean water efforts and challenges to continue to address clean water issues.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?