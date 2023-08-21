Iowa’s 2023 Okoboji Blue Water Festival hits a home run

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Against the backdrop of the beautiful waters of Iowa's West Lake Okoboji with a bright sunny sky and a gentle breeze, the 8th annual Okoboji Blue Water Festival held on Aug. 12 at Preservation Plaza continued to provide the public with both a celebration of clean water efforts and challenges to continue to address clean water issues.