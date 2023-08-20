Later-summer glassing tips to help you find your buck

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The weeks are winding down to the bow-season opener on Sept. 16 in Minnesota. Bucks are framed up, and while still in velvet, that won’t last much longer. Soon, they’ll be hard-antlered and not as likely to be found hanging with several other deer. Thus, the window is closing to find your target buck if you want to make the most of your early-season hunts. While trail cameras have largely replaced long-distance scouting, the latter is still a viable path to finding a few deer worthy of your hit list. But it’s not as simple as parking your truck on a gravel road and throwing your binos to your eyes.