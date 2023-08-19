Sporting clay shooters take aim during Wisconsin’s state meet

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Evan Guttormson and Ben Klein didn’t know each other heading into the state sporting clays shoot, but they had at least one thing in common – they joined more than 350 other shotgunners at the Wisconsin Sporting Clay Association’s annual state meet, Aug. 2-6 – this year at J&H Game Farm near Navarino.