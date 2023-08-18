Camera study sheds light on how bucks shift from summer to fall

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A month or so out from a new deer season, we’re learning something new – or maybe not so new – about scouting bucks on late-summer trail cameras. What you see now is not necessarily what you can expect later. That’s not exactly shocking news, but deer biologists in a university study did have an interesting assessment of camera scouting right before a deer season begins. The Illinois archery season, which launches Oct. 1, will go on with camera research or without it. Hunters who have put in the time and work to select a treestand site are eager to assess their own research and decision making.