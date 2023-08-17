Special guest Charlie Berens shares a few laughs. Win tickets to see Charlie on tour. First annual Vernon County Cops and Bobbers event is a huge success. Mature chinook salmon are staging for fall spawning run. Compete in two muskie tournaments this fall on the Madison Chain. Jeff Kelm and family head to Minnesota for the Land O’ Lakes Nationals at Crow River BMX in St. Michael, Minn. Dan cheers on the young anglers at Vernon County Cops and Bobbers.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1833
