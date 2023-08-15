What can we all tell from a deer droppings? National Deer Association takes a look

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Can you distinguish a buck from a doe by the size of their droppings or scat? The National Deer Association (NDA) jumped on that topic last month in its newsletter to members of the organization. It works with wild turkeys and elk. In those cases, the pellets of males and females are distinguishable by their shape.