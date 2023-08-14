Ohio’s river water quality shows improvement

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA) Director Anne Vogel recently announced that a comprehensive study of Ohio’s largest rivers shows tremendous improvements in water quality over the past several decades. Ohio EPA launched its first-ever comprehensive large rivers study beginning in 2020 to measure changes in water quality since the 1980s and to identify any current issues impacting water health. The study found that water quality has improved tremendously over the years, with 86% of the state’s large rivers in good to excellent condition as compared to just 18% in the 1980s.