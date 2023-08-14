Oak Duke: Bass are why I love weed

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Oh come on folks. After reading that headline you might be tempted to think that I mean the smokeable kind of weed. Nope, water weeds. The kind that means bass! Bass love weed, for shelter, food, oxygen, and shade. Shelter is obvious. In many ponds and lakes, weed is like a magnet, attracting bass to relative security. Critters of all sorts hang in the weeds too…and are there for bass to munch upon.