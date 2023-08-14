Minnesota Reader Stories: Not just a blue-wing, but a symbol of conservation

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In 2021, my son, Pete Kvale, and I harvested a banded male blue-winged teal at the Thief Lake Wildlife Management Area in northwestern Minnesota. The condition of the band on this beautiful male teal was deteriorated and thin, with only two of the nine numbers clearly visible. After acid-etching the numbers, the number 1095 87238 was revealed. I reported the band to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service bird-banding office in Laurel, Md., and received an email that stated the teal was at least 10 years old.