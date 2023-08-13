What are the impacts of low water on the Mississippi River?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Locally, after a bounty of resources were swept into the river during the spring floods, the low water brings a bounty for all the predators in the river, including fishermen. As fish are pulled from the backwater due to a lack of water, the main and side channels increase in fish density. This can allow for better spawning for fish such as gizzard shad, and provide increased feeding opportunities for the gamefish. Walleye, catfish, and bass fishermen have all benefited as fish are being caught with full bellies.