Positive reports for Minnesota’s wild rice crop leading up to Aug. 15 opener

The wild rice harvest season kicks off Aug. 15, and reports suggest good conditions for a strong crop in 2023. With a week to go before the season officially begins, many factors can influence the crop, so DNR managers recommend scouting ahead before heading out for a “pick.”