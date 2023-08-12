Hunter education, archery in schools may be safe in Pennsylvania despite threat to federal funding

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A recent move by the Biden administration to block funding for hunter education and archery programs held in schools may not impact the programs in Pennsylvania, but officials are watching the situation closely. The federal funding in question is earmarked under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 for schools with hunting and archery programs. According to news reports, the Department of Education determined that, under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed last year, school hunting and archery classes are precluded from receiving the federal funding.