The story of a fishing reel like no other

After nearly going extinct, vinyl record players are making their way back into the mainstream. Vinyl isn’t just coming back, it’s here to stay. Vinyl records nearly doubled in volume, from 27.5 million albums in 2020 to 41.7 million in 2021. Unlike vinyl records, Victrola motors, used in older vinyl record players, are a rarity. Lake trout and walleye fishermen like Mark Clemente and Dave Kohler, both of Gloversville, have replaced their rods and reels with converted Victrola motors that they have modified for their use.