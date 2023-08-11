Stories from Ron Leys, longtime outdoor editor, teach lifelong lessons

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ron Leys retired over three decades ago as the Milwaukee Journal’s outdoors editor, roughly four years before Wisconsin’s largest newspaper merged with the company’s morning paper in 1995 to become the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Leys, 86, long ago quit writing stories, but still tells them while fishing with friends on the Mississippi River’s backwaters near his home in Prairie du Chien. Better yet, he still tells the stories within each story.