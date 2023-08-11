Kayakers help catch alligator from Pennsylvania river after long search

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Wildlife watchers have welcomed a bunch of species to the Kiskiminetas River in Armstrong County, Pa., as it rebounds from industrial pollution. But a 4-foot alligator? Uh, no. Yet kayakers on a recent Saturday afternoon sojourn say that’s exactly what they encountered, and they snapped a photo as proof. “We were floating down the river and a group of eight ahead us yelled “Alligator!” recalled Jim Cibik, of Kiski Township, who was with his wife, Joli, and two friends and their kids. “I thought they were joking at first, but when we got to that spot, there it was, sunning itself on some rocks.”