Iowa’s public lands: A limited but appreciated resource for outdoor users

The state of Iowa has nearly 36 million acres of land, but only approximately 1% (owned by the State of Iowa and under Iowa Department of Natural Resources jurisdiction) is public land that Iowans and visitors can access. According to the U.S. Census, Statistical Abstract of the United States, that places Iowa 47th in the nation for fewest acres for public use. This 1% amounts to 390,706 acres, which are managed by the DNR.