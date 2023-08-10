Iowa DNR to host open house on Gull Point State Park improvement plans

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting an open house to discuss renovation and improvement plans for Gull Point State Park, at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 22, at Gull Point State Park Lodge. The public is invited to attend.