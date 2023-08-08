Christine Thomas: First launch of new pedal kayaks is a memorable experience

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

“The trailer tires are low on pressure, and we do not have an air compressor. You can run to Fleet Farm and air them up on your way out.” I do not remember whether it was Kendal Kolpien or Mike Boldt, at Schmidt Boat Lifts and Docks, who said this to my daughter, Shannon Honl, and me as we were picking up the three kayaks and two trailers that we purchased from them in mid-March. The reason that I do not remember who said what is because my mind began to reel with panic as these words were uttered.