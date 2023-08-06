Catfish baits: Sometimes the grocery store is better than the baitshop

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

While on my way home from work one Friday night last summer, I decided to stop by the grocery store to pick up a few things for the night fishing trip I had planned. While there was nothing unusual about that – because you always need to take something to eat and drink on these excursions – it was the purpose of the trip that was out of the ordinary. I was not there to pick up items for me to eat, but rather to gather some catfish baits.