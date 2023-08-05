Saturday, August 5th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Saturday, August 5th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Episode 447 – Minnesota waterfowl numbers decline a bit, the new state gun law, 50 years of NWTF in Minnesota, plus Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela

Aside from mallards, most waterfowl numbers in Minnesota have shown a decline since 2022. Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discuss those trends as well as a sharp-tailed grouse conference that Spielman attended. Then Tom Glines from the Minnesota chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation joins the program to discuss the group’s recent 50th anniversary celebration in Caledonia, Minn. Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela jumps in to share insights on least bitterns and other critters he photographed in state wetlands this summer, then Tim Lesmeister enters the fray with thoughts on the new gun laws that kicked into place for Minnesota effective August 1.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?