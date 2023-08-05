Aside from mallards, most waterfowl numbers in Minnesota have shown a decline since 2022. Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discuss those trends as well as a sharp-tailed grouse conference that Spielman attended. Then Tom Glines from the Minnesota chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation joins the program to discuss the group’s recent 50th anniversary celebration in Caledonia, Minn. Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela jumps in to share insights on least bitterns and other critters he photographed in state wetlands this summer, then Tim Lesmeister enters the fray with thoughts on the new gun laws that kicked into place for Minnesota effective August 1.
Episode 447 – Minnesota waterfowl numbers decline a bit, the new state gun law, 50 years of NWTF in Minnesota, plus Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela
