This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The yellow perch bite on the Western Basin of Lake Erie is about the best thing going right now, with a lot of anglers switching it up from fishing for walleyes.