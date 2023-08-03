Senate OKs electronic duck stamp

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Washington — The U.S. Senate late last month unanimously passed the Duck Stamp Modernization Act – legislation to make the federal Duck Stamp more accessible for waterfowl hunters by authorizing the electronic stamp for use throughout the entire waterfowl-hunting season.