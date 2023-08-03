DNR seeks comment on Pelican Lake fish, cormorants

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The DNR’s current preferred alternative would employ lethal measures to remove a portion of the growing double-crested cormorant population on Egret Island that has led to adverse impacts to the Pelican Lake walleye fishery.