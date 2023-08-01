New York coyote hunt ban based on emotion, not fact

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A proposed law in New York would ban coyote hunts, and the animal rights groups supporting the legislation believe the events are harmful to the resource. The truth is, organized coyote hunts have very little impact on the canines, and the numbers bear it out.