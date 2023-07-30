Tips for walleye success during the dog days of summer – video

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Brian Brosdahl talks about what he does to have more success during the dog days of summer while chasing walleyes. Specifically, he touches on presentations, locations, night fishing and the answer to the age old question: "Should I stay or should I go?"