Survey shows Michigan steelhead anglers satisfied with fishery

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Michigan steelhead anglers are pretty satisfied with the state of the fishery according to a recent mail survey conducted by the Department of Natural Resources. And the DNR is glad to hear it. “Most respondents were satisfied or really satisfied,” Seth Herbst explained. “What you usually get is a bell-shaped curve right in the middle. What we got is a curve where the highest concentration was satisfied to very satisfied.”