Striped bass are feeling the stress of warmer water in the Chesapeake Bay

Chesapeake Bay anglers are facing a stark future — a future in which summertime fishing for striped bass, once a hallmark of bay fishing, may become a distant memory. A century ago, fishing for striped bass was centered on meals for the table. Then sportfishing boomed in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, with increased incomes, leisure and boat ownership. And with virtually no regulatory limits, they reeled in millions of skillet-size striped bass on halcyon summer days. But summers were much cooler then.