New York’s Lisa Clemons and Ladies into Practical Shooting help empower women through the outdoors

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

At a recent range night, a nervous woman shows up to learn more about handling her firearm. She has the basics, but her confidence is low. Enter Lisa Clemons, NRA certified pistol instructor and all-around women’s advocate. Clemons skillfully guides the woman through shooting exercises, critiquing without judgment, creating a space where that woman can gain assurance in herself and her shooting abilities.