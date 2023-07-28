Young clay target shooters impress at nationals in Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A number of young shooters from Ohio took home top honors during the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) National Championships held in Central Ohio in July. More than 3,100 youth shooters competed in the events held at the Cardinal Shooting Center from July 4–15. The 12-day event saw well over 2 million targets thrown in official events and tens of thousands thrown in practice and side events.