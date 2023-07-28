Ohio man, 61, dies on Upper Sandusky Reservoir

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A Bucyrus, Ohio, man died July 16 when his boat capsized on the new Upper Sandusky Reservoir. Donald L. Ditmars, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene by Wyandot County Coroner Peter Schuler, according to a report in The Daily Chief-Union in Upper Sandusky.