Muskie diet study could factor into a new management plan for Minnesota waters

One of the largest and most elusive fish in Minnesota, the muskie – or muskellunge – is an apex predator extraordinaire with a seemingly insatiable appetite. But in 2018, the hunter became the hunted. Some politicians, guides, lake association members and even regular anglers – most devotees to the state fish, the revered walleye – wanted to, more or less, kill state muskie management. Their collective belief was that muskies adversely were affecting resident fish populations, especially walleye populations, in waters where they were managed and stocked by the Minnesota DNR. That, despite a stubborn body of scientific evidence suggesting otherwise.