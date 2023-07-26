Wednesday, July 26th, 2023
Land swap gains more public access for Wisconsin outdoor users

The Wisconsin DNR traded the 272-acre Patrick Marsh, located just outside of Sun Prairie in Dane County, Wis., for 10 properties in Dane, Sauk, and Iowa counties. Patrick Marsh, which many years ago was a wetland open to hunting, was acquired by DNR from the Department of Transportation in 1992 as a wetland mitigation project, but now is surrounded by residential and commercial developments. (Stock wetland photo by John Pollmann)
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) approved the exchange of land parcels that will result in an additional 127 acres of land open to the public. What looks like a win-win for hunters, trappers, and anglers was an exchange of 272 state-owned acres, where hunting was restricted due to an urban proximity, for 399 acres on seven properties in three counties offering additional recreational opportunities.
