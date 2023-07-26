Land swap gains more public access for Wisconsin outdoor users

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) approved the exchange of land parcels that will result in an additional 127 acres of land open to the public. What looks like a win-win for hunters, trappers, and anglers was an exchange of 272 state-owned acres, where hunting was restricted due to an urban proximity, for 399 acres on seven properties in three counties offering additional recreational opportunities.