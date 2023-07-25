Reports show bears, bobcats, coyotes having brushes with people in the northeast this summer

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As the summer season approached, New York Outdoor News reported that several Northeastern wildlife agencies, including New York, had issued public warnings regarding summer bear activity. Those warnings and predictions have come to fruition. Across the region and beyond, black bear/human encounters are on the rise, with some reported instances being of dangerous proportions. And it’s not just bears: both coyote and bobcats have had brushes with people this summer. What follows is a summary of some of these reports.