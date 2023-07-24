Walleye slot limit expands by an inch on Aug. 1 for anglers fishing Minnesota’s Mille Lacs Lake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The minimum length of walleye anglers can keep from Mille Lacs Lake in central Minnesota drops from 21 to 20 inches beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1. Mille Lacs’ one-fish limit will remain in place, but the change allows anglers to keep one walleye between 20-23 inches or one longer than 28. The previous limit was one walleye 21-23 inches or one longer than 28.