Pennsylvania’s Linda Lou Steiner, a writer, editor, and artist, adds to career as outdoor educator

Although she retired as a popular outdoors columnist, Linda Lou Steiner, of Venango County, Pa., wasted little time embarking on other projects, including one that puts the range of her talents on display. Steiner wrote and illustrated The Eastern Wildlife Coloring Book to make learning about animals in Pennsylvania’s woods and waters engaging and fun.