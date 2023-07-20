Walleye, northerns, bass biting on George Wyth Lake in Iowa’s Black Hawk County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The latest Iowa fishing report has good news for anglers looking to get on a good bite at George Wyth Lake in Black Hawk County. "Anglers have been successful trolling for northern pike and walleye," the Iowa DNR noted about the lake in the July 20 report.