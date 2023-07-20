Sterile lamprey release shows positive progress in controlling sea lamprey in Michigan rivers

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Attempts to control sea lamprey populations in Michigan river systems are showing positive results. Efforts to control sea lamprey populations in the Cheboygan, Pigeon, Sturgeon, and Maple rivers since 2016 have resulted in no larval lamprey being produced in the Sturgeon and Maple rivers in years following the efforts and significant reductions in the Pigeon. Lamprey eradication in the Cheboygan River through the use of sterile male sea lamprey took place in 2017.