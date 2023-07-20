Minnesota communities get $2.4 million in forest grants

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Thirty-five Minnesota communities received a collective $2.4 million boost in their ability to protect urban forests thanks to funding provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources. The grant program began in 2022 and runs through June of 2025.