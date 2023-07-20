Continuous game-fish season still possible on Minnesota waters of the St. Croix River

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin DNR in June decided that its recommendations to that state’s Natural Resources Board would not include opening a portion of the St. Croix River to a year-round game fish season. Now, the Minnesota DNR is working on an angler questionnaire to align with Wisconsin and gain feedback regarding that and other border matters. Even though Wisconsin won’t currently seek a continuous open season, Joel Stiras, Minnesota DNR large river specialist, said Minnesota could still add it to the regulations. It would cause some confusing and difficult enforcement by DNR officers, but it’s a possibility.